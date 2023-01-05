Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ETB stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,165. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average of $14.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETB. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 93,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 13,906 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

