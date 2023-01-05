Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ETY)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ETY traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.88. The stock had a trading volume of 664 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,477. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average is $11.86. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $14.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETY. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 811.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.