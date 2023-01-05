Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ETY)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:ETY traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.88. The stock had a trading volume of 664 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,477. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average is $11.86. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $14.99.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETY)
- Will Trade Desk Inc Bounce Off Its Support Line?
- Conagra Brands: Another Reason To Go Long Consumer Staples In 2023
- Tesla’s Road to Recovery is a Long, Promising One
- GameStop Stock Worth Considering for Another Run in 2023?
- Can Amazon Lead Consumer Stocks To A Big Rally In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.