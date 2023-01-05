Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of ETW traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.77. The stock had a trading volume of 379 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,049. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.42. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

