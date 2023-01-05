eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Short Interest Update

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,510,000 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the November 30th total of 19,200,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.96.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $43.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,741,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,118,682. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. eBay has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $67.49.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. eBay’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $420,993.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,853 shares of company stock worth $1,601,581. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of eBay

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in eBay by 15.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,437,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,261,502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199,123 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 2,918,646.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,860,372 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $105,290,000 after buying an additional 2,860,274 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in eBay by 105.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,274,224 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $302,002,000 after buying an additional 2,706,942 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 33.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,350,663 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $264,634,000 after buying an additional 1,590,642 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in eBay by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,380,637 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,670,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.