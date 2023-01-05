eCash Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $505.67 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a total market cap of $505.67 million and approximately $21.70 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, eCash has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,845.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.41 or 0.00607925 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00260788 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00040835 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000614 BTC.
eCash Profile
eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,270,735,923,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,270,729,673,303 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
eCash Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
