ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from C$5.00 to C$4.00. The company traded as low as C$2.59 and last traded at C$2.59, with a volume of 800139 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.77.

ECN has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark reduced their price objective on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC reduced their price objective on ECN Capital from C$7.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ECN Capital news, Director Paul James Stoyan bought 24,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$78,408.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 700,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,270,847.96.

ECN Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$652.72 million and a P/E ratio of 22.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 493.70, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$75.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$76.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

ECN Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is 19.24%.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

