Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Gap Down to $9.40

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday. The stock had previously closed at $9.40, but opened at $9.01. Edgewise Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.12, with a volume of 76 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.59.

Edgewise Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:EWTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 48.0% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,493,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,373,000 after buying an additional 1,133,386 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 11.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,815,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,410,000 after purchasing an additional 293,834 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 8.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,761,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,175,000 after purchasing an additional 223,706 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,115,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,817,000 after purchasing an additional 61,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 42.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,751,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,239,000 after purchasing an additional 525,277 shares during the last quarter.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

