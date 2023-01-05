Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Increased by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 559.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,896 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up 1.6% of Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $27,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M. Kraus & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth about $255,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 17.8% in the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 336.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 403,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,402,000 after buying an additional 310,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,429,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,236,000 after buying an additional 45,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.
In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.95, for a total value of $1,064,298.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,620,959 shares in the company, valued at $34,604,219,258.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 369,491 shares of company stock worth $128,245,806. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LLY stock traded down $6.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $356.49. The company had a trading volume of 31,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $363.09 and a 200-day moving average of $334.89. The company has a market capitalization of $338.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $231.87 and a 12-month high of $375.25.
Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.86%.
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
