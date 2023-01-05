Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Bender Robert & Associates

Bender Robert & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 1.4% of Bender Robert & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:LLY opened at $363.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $363.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $231.87 and a 1 year high of $375.25.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 58.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 369,491 shares of company stock valued at $128,245,806. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

