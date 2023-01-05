Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,860 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $8,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 434.8% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 136.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 428.6% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth $30,000. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

Enbridge Stock Performance

ENB stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.57. 55,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,744,184. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6538 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.75%.

About Enbridge



Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

