Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,926 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 7.0% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $18,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 39.5% in the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 235,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,657,000 after purchasing an additional 66,683 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 125.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 567,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,320,000 after acquiring an additional 316,000 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $13,230,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVE traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $145.94. The company had a trading volume of 37,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,179. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.04. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

