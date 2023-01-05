Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 19,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 182.7% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 59,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,800,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,852.2% in the third quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after purchasing an additional 52,195 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,579,000. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $3.18 on Thursday, hitting $262.56. 939,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,938,424. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $277.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.27. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $395.89.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

