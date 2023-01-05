Enegra (EGX) Trading Up 1.5% Over Last Week (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Enegra (EGX) token can currently be bought for $177.66 or 0.01053962 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Enegra (EGX) has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Enegra (EGX) has a total market cap of $15.10 billion and approximately $1.55 million worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.90 or 0.00444625 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $376.52 or 0.02235060 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,117.18 or 0.30376337 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) Profile

Enegra (EGX) was first traded on July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. The official message board for Enegra (EGX) is www.medium.com/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. The official website for Enegra (EGX) is www.enegragroup.com. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra.

Enegra (EGX) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 177.51631294 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,417,629.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

