Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the November 30th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 594,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Enel Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enel Chile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,305,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 203,012 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 415,298 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,095,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 333,790 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,781,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 494,605 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,241,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 243,239 shares during the period. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enel Chile Stock Performance

NYSE:ENIC remained flat at $2.04 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,294. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.64. Enel Chile has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $2.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Enel Chile had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

