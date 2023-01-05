Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) is Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s 6th Largest Position

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,558,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 88,542 shares during the period. Energy Transfer comprises 2.5% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $61,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Blackstone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 184,681,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,066,585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,128,425 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 53.8% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 35,742,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $356,752,000 after purchasing an additional 12,504,602 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,681,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $116,584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656,982 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,975,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $927,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 45.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 8,893,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,915,000 after buying an additional 2,765,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ET. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

NYSE ET traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,339,506. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.47. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The stock has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.75.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $22.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $924,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,699,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,579,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 580,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 740,000 shares of company stock worth $9,082,900 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.