Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stock Position Lowered by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA trimmed its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 74.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 27,189 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up 1.4% of Cadence Bank NA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 86.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 21,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,111,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,652.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 21,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,111,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 39,800 shares of company stock valued at $955,819 over the last quarter. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $24.34 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.89.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

