Enthusiast Gaming (TSE:EGLX) Trading 4.1% Higher

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSE:EGLX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.77. 209,602 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 487,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on EGLX. Haywood Securities decreased their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Enthusiast Gaming to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

Enthusiast Gaming Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$117.82 million and a PE ratio of -1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.52.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch.

