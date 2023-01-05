EOS (EOS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $70.35 Million

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 4th. EOS has a total market capitalization of $975.62 million and $70.35 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00005371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007917 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00026763 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00004568 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004287 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00005046 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000992 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,078,925,351 coins and its circulating supply is 1,078,929,581 coins. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

