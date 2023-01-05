Epiphany Technology Acquisition (OTCMKTS:EPHYU) Trading Up 0.1%

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EPHYU – Get Rating) was up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 3,662 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 3,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter.

About Epiphany Technology Acquisition

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

