ERC20 (ERC20) Market Cap Achieves $9.26 Million

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $9.26 million and $208.05 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00013286 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00037538 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00039430 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005926 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00019436 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00234146 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003772 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00809121 USD and is up 2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $194.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

