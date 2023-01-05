ERC20 (ERC20) Trading Up 3.9% Over Last 7 Days

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $9.24 million and $13.11 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00013181 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00037568 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00041206 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005931 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00019170 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00234137 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00809121 USD and is up 2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $194.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

