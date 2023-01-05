Ergo (ERG) Price Tops $1.19

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for $1.19 or 0.00007062 BTC on major exchanges. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $76.63 million and approximately $722,385.67 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ergo has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,865.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.55 or 0.00442032 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00020861 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.02 or 0.00901384 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00110859 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.77 or 0.00603461 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005951 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00256489 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 64,345,677 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

