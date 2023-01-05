Ergo Price Tops $1.19 on Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00007043 BTC on exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $76.43 million and $755,625.45 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ergo has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,869.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.83 or 0.00449474 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00020811 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.50 or 0.00898075 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00114038 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.25 or 0.00606096 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005985 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00256521 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 64,320,939 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

