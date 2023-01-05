ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Short Interest Update

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,970,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the November 30th total of 10,230,000 shares. Currently, 24.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on GWH shares. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on ESS Tech from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.18.

ESS Tech Trading Up 3.9 %

GWH opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.62. ESS Tech has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $11.35.

Insider Activity

ESS Tech ( NYSE:GWH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 million. Research analysts forecast that ESS Tech will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 110,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $409,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,381,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,515.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 110,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $409,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,381,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,515.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amir Moftakhar sold 63,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $254,716.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 583,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,342.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 320,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,212,717. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESS Tech

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the second quarter valued at $33,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

About ESS Tech

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

