Ethereum Classic Price Hits $18.69 (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $18.69 or 0.00110898 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.59 billion and $367.50 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,849.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000431 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.44 or 0.00441783 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00020884 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $152.35 or 0.00904160 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002043 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.69 or 0.00603519 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005933 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.27 or 0.00256820 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00236929 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Profile
Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,811,825 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
