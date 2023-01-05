Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Cut to “Underperform” at Wolfe Research

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $124.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $98.32 on Thursday. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $149.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.28.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.93 million. Equities analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 15,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.87, for a total transaction of $1,409,970.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,467,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,907,860.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 658.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

