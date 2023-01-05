Evmos (EVMOS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.03 Million

Evmos (EVMOS) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 5th. Over the last week, Evmos has traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. Evmos has a total market capitalization of $106.78 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evmos coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00002116 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Evmos

Evmos’ genesis date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

