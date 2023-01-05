Exchange Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,039 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in Union Pacific by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 722.2% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on UNP. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Union Pacific to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.58.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

Union Pacific Stock Performance

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $3.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $205.59. 24,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,273,866. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.75 and a 200-day moving average of $213.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.70 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.39%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

