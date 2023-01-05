Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Shares Gap Down to $8.94

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.94, but opened at $8.64. Expensify shares last traded at $8.64, with a volume of 1,400 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXFY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Expensify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Expensify from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Expensify from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Expensify in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.13.

Expensify Trading Down 5.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $576.03 million, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $14.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expensify

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $42.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.62 million. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 22.00% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expensify news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,561,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,360,047.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Expensify news, Director Daniel Vidal sold 5,000 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $44,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,344.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,561,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,360,047.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $747,450 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Expensify

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXFY. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 2nd quarter worth $54,459,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expensify by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,866,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,536,000 after buying an additional 1,431,326 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Expensify by 452.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 754,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,228,000 after buying an additional 618,022 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expensify in the 2nd quarter worth $10,382,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expensify by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,349,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,084,000 after acquiring an additional 512,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Expensify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Featured Articles

