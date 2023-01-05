Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Stock Position Raised by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,067 shares during the quarter. Extra Space Storage comprises 2.1% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.22% of Extra Space Storage worth $51,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 168.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

NYSE EXR traded down $3.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.82. The company had a trading volume of 8,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,713. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.40. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.46 and a fifty-two week high of $222.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.51.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 87.08%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.25.

About Extra Space Storage

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.