Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Plans Dividend Increase – $13.42 Per Share

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 13.415 per share on Thursday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 18th. This is a boost from Fairfax Financial’s previous annual dividend of $12.78.

TSE FFH opened at C$806.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$18.92 billion and a PE ratio of 34.09. Fairfax Financial has a 52-week low of C$569.62 and a 52-week high of C$815.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$760.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$693.81.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C($4.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($35.96) by C$31.20. The firm had revenue of C$8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.50 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fairfax Financial will post 115.4199993 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fairfax Financial news, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 75 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$782.61, for a total value of C$58,695.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,051,827.84. In other Fairfax Financial news, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 75 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$782.61, for a total value of C$58,695.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,051,827.84. Also, Director F. Brian Bradstreet bought 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$18.30 per share, with a total value of C$34,770.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$34,770.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$910.00 to C$995.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$800.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$860.00 to C$900.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$725.00 to C$700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$900.00 to C$950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

