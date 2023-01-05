Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Red Cedar Investment Management LLC

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,087 shares during the quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Fastenal by 78.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 53.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 33.5% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 27.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAST has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FAST traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.33. The stock had a trading volume of 36,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,963,639. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.66. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $63.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts bought 5,940 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at $300,445.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at $300,445.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,440 shares of company stock valued at $366,770. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

