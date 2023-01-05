Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Research Coverage Started at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.88% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.44.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Up 9.3 %

FATE opened at $11.12 on Thursday. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $56.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.54. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional Trading of Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.07. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.78% and a negative net margin of 425.99%. The business had revenue of $14.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corton Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 8,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

