FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Set at $215.00 by UBS Group

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) has been given a $215.00 target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on FedEx from $225.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.84.

FDX stock opened at $181.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.34 and a 200-day moving average of $191.57. FedEx has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $266.79.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,835,505 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,796,508,000 after buying an additional 220,183 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,950,795,000 after purchasing an additional 98,022 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,497,094,000 after acquiring an additional 469,345 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in FedEx by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,878,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,060,573,000 after acquiring an additional 445,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $929,536,000 after purchasing an additional 554,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

