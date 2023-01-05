Fei USD Price Reaches $0.99 (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Fei USD has a total market cap of $420.50 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei USD token can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00005870 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Fei USD has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00012984 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00037644 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00040382 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001303 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00018987 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00233560 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99854557 USD and is up 1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $2,131,353.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

