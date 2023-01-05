Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.90

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$13.90 and last traded at C$13.90, with a volume of 400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on FRX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.00.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 881.09, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 10.30. The stock has a market cap of C$365.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.38.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. Its product candidate in the clinical stage of development is PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc in September 2014.

Featured Articles

