Fetch.ai Achieves Market Cap of $92.32 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 4th. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $92.32 million and $40.19 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000668 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 17.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00071603 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00060450 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001109 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00009178 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00023419 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000228 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003727 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

