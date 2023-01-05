Fetch.ai (FET) Trading Up 12.6% Over Last 7 Days

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $90.00 million and $38.80 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000653 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00072053 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00060480 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000354 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009573 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00023147 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000228 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003749 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

