Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $46.96

Shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.96 and traded as high as $47.07. Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares last traded at $46.20, with a volume of 2,568 shares changing hands.
Fidelity D & D Bancorp Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.
Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.42 million during the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 17.57%.
Fidelity D & D Bancorp Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDBC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 26.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 9.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 41,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 180.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile
Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fidelity D & D Bancorp (FDBC)
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
- Will Trade Desk Inc Bounce Off Its Support Line?
- Conagra Brands: Another Reason To Go Long Consumer Staples In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.