Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $46.96

Shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.96 and traded as high as $47.07. Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares last traded at $46.20, with a volume of 2,568 shares changing hands.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.42 million during the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 17.57%.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDBC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 26.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 9.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 41,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 180.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

