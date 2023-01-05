Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Bought by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $5,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 324.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 172.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $49,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, CEO Timothy Spence acquired 7,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $250,667.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,246,424.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Spence bought 7,763 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $250,667.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 224,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,246,424.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on FITB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.97.

Shares of FITB traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.08. The company had a trading volume of 42,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,456,201. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.92 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.24 and its 200-day moving average is $34.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.62%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

