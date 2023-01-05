Filecoin (FIL) Trading 13% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 5th. During the last week, Filecoin has traded up 13% against the US dollar. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.19 billion and $97.89 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for $3.32 or 0.00019692 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin launched on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 359,805,544 coins. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

