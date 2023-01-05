Financial Analysis: Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) versus Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC)

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) and Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Orange County Bancorp and Far Peak Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Orange County Bancorp alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orange County Bancorp 23.67% 11.97% 0.94% Far Peak Acquisition N/A -134.43% 9.08%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Orange County Bancorp and Far Peak Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orange County Bancorp $76.53 million 3.47 $21.29 million $3.70 12.71 Far Peak Acquisition N/A N/A $54.73 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Far Peak Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Orange County Bancorp.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Orange County Bancorp and Far Peak Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orange County Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Far Peak Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Orange County Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.32%. Given Orange County Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Orange County Bancorp is more favorable than Far Peak Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.2% of Orange County Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of Far Peak Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Orange County Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Far Peak Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Orange County Bancorp has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Far Peak Acquisition has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Orange County Bancorp beats Far Peak Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orange County Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Orange County Bancorp, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and affluent individuals. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate construction loans, residential real estate loans, home equity loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it provides traditional trust and administration, asset management, financial planning, and wealth management services. The company operates 14 full-service branches and one loan production office in Orange, Westchester, Rockland, and Bronx counties in New York. Orange County Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, New York.

About Far Peak Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Orange County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.