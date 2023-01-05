Financial Insights Inc. Buys New Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $561.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $537.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $544.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $631.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $220.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMO. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total value of $2,869,779.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,489,018. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $549,600.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,475 shares of company stock worth $16,073,443 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.