Financial Insights Inc. Buys Shares of 1,167 Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.5% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,165,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $898,195,000 after purchasing an additional 108,413 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 56.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $769,544,000 after purchasing an additional 976,153 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,990,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,923,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5,318.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,340,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.90.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $296.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $340.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $295.59 and its 200-day moving average is $276.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.26 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

