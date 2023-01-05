Financial Insights Inc. Grows Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Financial Insights Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 313.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,752 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 2.2% of Financial Insights Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 14,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 41,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $24.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.37. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $29.32.

