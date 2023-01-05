Financial Insights Inc. Invests $409,000 in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $95.64 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $117.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.22.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

