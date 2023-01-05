Financial Insights Inc. Purchases 830 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Financial Insights Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 762.9% in the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 24,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM opened at $108.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.19 and its 200 day moving average is $105.07. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $115.66.

