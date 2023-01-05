Financial Insights Inc. Purchases New Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Dollar General by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,517,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 255,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,270,000 after buying an additional 65,875 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $565,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Stock Down 1.3 %

DG stock opened at $243.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $249.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.72. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The company has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.39.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General to $265.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.73.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

