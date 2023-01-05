Financial Insights Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,846 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $84.49 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $91.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $167.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.43.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,341.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

