Financial Insights Inc. Reduces Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Financial Insights Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.1% of Financial Insights Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,214.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

QQQ stock opened at $265.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $277.38 and a 200-day moving average of $288.27. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $395.89.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.